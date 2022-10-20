Aggieland Credit Union Adds New AVP Role to Strengthen Branch Operations

Aggieland Credit Union reinforced its retail strategy by creating a new market management role to help advance growth of its branches. The credit union promoted a veteran employee from within to fill the newly created position of Assistant Vice President, Market Development & Operations.

Tina Muth, a 29-year employee, was promoted to oversee the growth of branches operating under the Aggieland Credit Union subsidiary of Greater Texas Credit Union. Muth has held a variety of managerial positions at the credit union and has had a significant impact on the credit union’s development in the Bryan-College Station market. Muth has a business degree from American InterContinental University.

“Our branches represent the foundational relationship with our members,” said Jason Goodman, COO of Greater Texas|Aggieland Credit Union. “With Tina serving in this new role, we now have even greater hands-on engagement of key operations in the Aggieland community. By strengthening our retail strategy and branch networks, we are working to ensure we deliver a top-tier banking experience for every member.”

About Aggieland Credit Union

Aggieland Credit Union is a subsidiary of Austin-based Greater Texas Credit Union. The full-service financial cooperative serves students, faculty, administration, friends, family, and loyal alumni of Texas A&M University. Through its parent, Greater Texas, Aggieland members can bank from either credit union with locations in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Bryan-College Station, Edinburg, and the DFW market.

Information Courtesy of Aggieland Credit Union