Andy's Frozen Custard brings frozen fall flavors to menu beginning Oct 19

As the weather gets cooler outside, things are warming up at Andy’s Frozen Custard. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is now serving the warm, cozy flavors of fall with a delightful selection of seasonal treats. From now through Thanksgiving, guests can indulge in a brand-new S’mores Jackhammer™ or the fan favorite, Pumpkin Pie Concrete, and as of October 19, Apple Pie sundaes and concretes will round out the fall bounty.

With the taste of chilly nights cuddling by the campfire, this year’s new S’mores Jackhammer™ blends vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge and graham crackers, filled with marshmallow crème to create the perfect toasty tasting treat.

For a taste of autumn that’s ahead of the carve, Andy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete is a great way to embrace the season. A whole slice of Baked Fresh Daily pumpkin pie is blended with Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard to create the delectable Pumpkin Pie Concrete. And for a perfect pick without having to climb any trees, indulge in the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie Concrete, which is Andy’s Frozen Custard blended with a full slice of fresh baked apple pie, or the “Words Can’t Describe It” Apple Pie sundae, featuring delicious apple pie topped with Andy’s Frozen Custard and crème caramel.

Making memories with friends and family is deeply rooted in Andy’s 36 years of tradition. Now through November 27, Andy’s is hosting a giveaway to win a limited-edition Andy’s Frozen Custard fire pit to help create memories at tailgates, while roasting marshmallows in the backyard, or camping with friends. One winner will be chosen at random and announced on Monday, November 28, 2022 on Andy’s social media pages (on Instagram (@andysfrozencustard) and Facebook (@AndysFrozenCustard)). Click here to enter and for official rules.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, customers can also take sweet treats to-go by grabbing a ‘Pick 6™’ mix and match bundle with Andy’s Anywhere™ to-go program. A ‘Pick 6’ is perfect for an after-school snack, tailgating at a football game or a post-homecoming dance dessert party. Fresher than anything available in the grocery or convenience store, a ‘Pick 6’ contains six half-pints in a variety of flavors, hand-packed in each Andy’s location. Frozen to-go specialty pints, quarts and Quart Combos™ are also available.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order– are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine. In addition to receiving a free Concrete after the first visit, Yum Squad members can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andysfrozencustard) and Facebook(@AndysFrozenCustard) or via Andy’s website.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 36 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 121 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

