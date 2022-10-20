Arts Council invites community members to adult art classes beginning Oct. 29

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley would like to invite the public to join in their Adult Art Classes at the Arts Council Gallery.

Each Saturday beginning October 29 through November 19, the Arts Council will be hosting art classes for adults, instructed by Navasota Artists in Residence, Siana Smith, and Sarah Nevius. Of the four sessions, the first three will be fall-themed, still-life painting, and the final class will be linoleum carving.

The first three sessions will be $45, while the fourth remains to be determined. Art supplies will be provided, and are included in the pricing.

Sara Nevius is an emerging fine artist from San Antonio, Texas. She recently graduated from Union University with a B.F.A in drawing and painting. Her work primarily focuses on portraiture and figurative work.

Siana earned her MFA in fine art painting from California College of the Arts, San Francisco, in 2021. She completed her first year of MFA at San Francisco Art Institute. Her paintings have been shown at The De Young Museum of San Francisco, Triton Museum of Santa Clara, CA, Haggin Museum in Stockton, CA, NUMU in Los Gatos, CA, New York Academy of Art, Diego Rivera Gallery of SFAI, Wattis Institute of CCA, and other galleries in San Francisco Bay Area. Siana has a passion for public art and community service. She painted murals and utility boxes in San Francisco, Saratoga, and San Jose, CA. Siana is a signature member of American Women Artists (AWA). She is also a member of The Northern California Women’s Caucus for Art (NCWCA). She currently serves on the Saratoga Public Art Committee.

For more information and to register visit www.acbv.org/programs/adultartclasses.

About the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons. Their purpose was to establish a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and foster a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org.

Information Courtesy of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley