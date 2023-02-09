Celebrate Black History Month all of February with events across Brazos Valley

Black History Month is here and there are plenty of ways to celebrate and expand your knowledge in the Brazos Valley. Our staff has compiled a list of events happening all around the area for you to enjoy! If you have a Black History Month event that is not included, please reach out to editor@insitebrazosvalley.com to get it added to our list.

All Month Long

Brazos Valley African American Museum — Free Admission

Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, Noon. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Brazos Valley African American Museum free of charge for the entire month of February in honor of Black History Month!

All Month Long

Mandela: The Official Exhibition

George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m.

Learn about the epic story of one of the most profound freedom fighters and political leaders, Nelson Mandela, at College Station’s very own Ansary Gallery of American History. The exhibit will remain open until April 23, so if you can’t make it during Black History Month, the museum encourages guests to visit before it closes.

Saturday, February 4

REACH’s 4 The Culture Market

McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come out to support newly launched black-owned businesses with products and services ranging from clothes and accessories to body butter and desserts. No matter what you are in the market for, you will find something that you can’t resist. This is a great opportunity to support local businesses and celebrate Black History Month!

Saturday, February 4

Community Conversation & Panel Discussion: “Searching for Birdie” by Donna Davis Lewis

Lincoln Recreation Center

1 to 3:30 p.m.

Meet and discuss important issues with the author of “Searching for Birdie”, Donna Davis Lewis. The book addresses issues of colorism, sexism, racism, and LGBTQ+ prejudice all while illustrating the story of one of the 64,000 Black women who are missing in the United States and a daughter’s journey to the truth. Following the discussion a panel of social and community leaders will discuss challenges in the Brazos Valley.

Tuesday, February 7

On Showing Up: The Time and Space of Racial Solidarity

Zoom

Noon

This presentation by Eric Tang, an associate professor of African and African Diaspora Studies and director of the Center for Asian American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, considers the present temporality for racial solidarity between African Americans and Asian Americans. Tang is also the founding director of the new undergraduate major in Race, Indigeneity and Migration and the author of Unsettled: Cambodian Refugees in the NYC Hyperghetto (Temple University Press, 2015). Register here: https://tamu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0rf--tpj8vGtWtMq2NvrvFV1tDBFg5_ugF

Tuesday, February 7

Sync Through The Years

Texas A&M MSC LL 110

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of lip-sync battles with music by Black artists from 1960-2020.

Tuesday, February 7

Kahoot! Trivia: Black History Month

Zoom & Kahoot

6 to 7 p.m.

Educate yourself on Black history with friends, or with the family in this virtual trivia session! If you’re looking for a fun way to honor and celebrate Black History Month, but you don’t have time to attend an event or visit a museum, this is the perfect option for you. You will be emailed a Zoom link to participate and will then join the Kahoot!

Register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/63aa0a3d0748ed36005fb06f

Thursday, February 9

West African Film Festival

Rudder 701

6 p.m.

The West African Film Festival will present films by West African artists or that are about the life and culture of West Africa.

Thursday, February 9

A Legacy Revitalized: The Resistance Of The Harlem Renaissance

MSC L110

7 p.m.

Join in a discussion about how the Harlem Renaissance impacted Black resistance.

Wednesday, February 15

Professional-ish

Texas A&M MSC

7 p.m.

A panel of Black Texas A&M alumni will take the stage to discuss their experience working in their fields.

Thursday, February 16

Family Feud: Black History Month Edition and Trivia Night

Rudder Tower 404

7 p.m.

This event is the perfect way to commemorate and honor the extraordinary achievements of Black figures throughout history. This is a fun way to learn more about the ways that they contributed to the progress and development of today’s world.

Friday, February 17

Who We Are: We Are Black History

Lincoln Recreation Center

5 to 6 p.m.

Youth and local organizations from the Lincoln Recreation Center will take attendees on a journey through Black history as they explore and discuss African American inventors, poets, musicians, and dancers. Young entrepreneurs from the community will also display their knowledge and creations. Light refreshments will be provided. To participate, email mwatson@cstx.gov or call 979-764-3779.

Saturday, February 18

Celebrating Black Excellence: Black is Educated

Lone Star College - Montgomery

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for an excuse to take a mini-road trip, use this event as a way to get out of your usual routine and environment. Join Lone Star College - Montgomery in their Performing Arts Center where they will celebrate Black professionals, businesses and leaders, and the impact of Divine 9 fraternities and sororities. This event will also include a college fair for those interested in the workforce or their education. Any and all are welcome so bring the whole family or a friend! Reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-black-excellence-black-history-lone-star-college-montgomery-tickets-515218230597?aff=ALLEVENTS

Tuesday, February 21

A Table Talk Discussion About Black Resistance

MSC 2400

6 p.m.

A discussion about Black resistance from the perspective of current Black students.

Thursday, February 23

Black History Month Maroon Table Talk

Rudder Tower 401

7 p.m.

A discussion between faculty and students on black history.

Friday, February 24

Healing The Father Wound

LAAH 100

6 p.m.

Witness a one-hour Performance Ritual which highlights the struggle Black men have faced and aims to find ways to heal those wounds.

Friday, February 24

Blues & Soul Food Night

Lincoln Recreation Center

7 to 10 p.m.

Dinner and a show! Enjoy a plate of delicious food provided by Jamz, LLC, and listen to live blues and R&B performed by the Brown Sugar Band. The menu will include meatloaf, fried chicken, green beans with smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, jams, and bread; in other words, something for everyone. Each plate includes one meat, two sides, and bread. Admission is free, but dinner is $15 a plate.

Friday, February 24

Black Trailblazers: Notable Aggies In The Ivory

Rudder Tower 701

7:30 p.m.

A panel of Black trailblazers in academia will be featured at this event, and students are invited to attend, listen and engage. Participants will cover a wide range of subjects, such as racial studies, Black hair research, Black art, and art therapy.

Saturday, February 25

22nd Annual Appreciation Banquet

Hilton College Station

6 p.m.

This event publicly honors those who have significantly contributed to the Brazos Valley African American Museum. The banquet helps provide financial support for the museum so that they can offer quality exhibits and programs for the Brazos valley. It will include dinner, entertainment, and an auction, and will host Dr. Annie S. McGowen, the Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity at Texas A&M University, as their speaker.

To purchase a ticket or table visit this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccpsj7fCyinWG0cr9liXXPHN4Sr4NlIgiMs_r190M_ocewxQ/viewform