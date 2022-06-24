Celebrate July 4th at “I Love America” event!

College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting their annual “I Love America” Celebration, a free community event for children and families, on Monday, July 4, 2022 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event will feature tons of family fun with bounce houses, food, music, train rides, First Responder and Static Displays, Veterans Groups, nonprofit booths, and free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners. Additionally, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is offering free museum admission from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. to anyone attending the celebration.

This year’s event is made possible through the generous support of The City of College Station, The City of Bryan, and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. For more information, please visit csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022.

Schedule of Events

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. — George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum open (free admission)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Vision screenings in the Rotunda

11 a.m. — Concessions begin, including watermelons; Kids' Zone activities open

11 a.m. — Live Entertainment: John Wick

Noon — Presentation of Colors, National Anthem, and Pledge of Allegiance

12:30 p.m. — Live Entertainment: Great American Boxcar Chorus

1:30 p.m. — Live Entertainment: Britt Lloyd Band

2 p.m. — CHI Helicopter Arrives; Balloon Twisting in the Rotunda

4 p.m. — Concessions and Kids' Zone closes; outdoor activities end

Information courtesy of College Station Noon Lions Club