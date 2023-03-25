Come spend the day at the Palm Court located in Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe! Event includes Craft Beer, Wine, & Crawfish Festival!

Tickets are $25 per person 12 2-oz. pours from six different beers and two wines to sample! Live entertainment by Cedryl Ballou & The Zydeco Trendsetters, part of the Conroe Crossroads Music Festival!

Crawfish Boil is $14 per pound (not included in Beer & Wine Festival ticket)

Plus- Sip and stroll through the Margaritaville Market, Featuring over 20 artist, artisans, and designers showcasing the finest in jewelry, clothing, accessories, décor, and many other items for sale!