Paul Wall, Saving Abel, Infected Mushroom Live, and more will be performing at Hullabaloo Music Fest this Labor Day weekend in Bryan, Texas.

Hullabaloo Music Fest is officially less than a month away. See a variety of artists across several different venues in Downtown Bryan this Labor Day weekend on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

For $25 attendees gain access to all venues and shows during the festival. Featured venues include The Palace Theater, Grand Stafford Theater, 3rd Floor, and Ice House on Main, and The 101.

Artists in the 2024 lineup include:

PAUL WALL / SAVING ABEL / INFECTED MUSHROOM LIVE / DEEP BLUE SOMETHING / PRINCE OF EDEN / WEST 22ND / THAT BAND HONEY / KRINGE / VISION ARCADE / ULTRAVIOLET / KNOW GOOD / KING KYLE LEE / HYLYND / and MORE!

View the full lineup at https://www.destinationbryan.com/hullabaloo/

Festival goers can enjoy more than just music during Hullabaloo Music Fest. Throughout the festival, a variety of activities will be taking place:

Grab a custom festival beer, the Hullabrew at The 101 or Blackwater Draw Brewing Co, a custom craft brew by Blackwater Draw Brewing Co.

Enjoy 50% off your first drink at The Queen Bar

Escape the heat and enjoy a cocktail at Hush & Whisper Distilling Co.

and more! For a full lineup of activities visit the official Hullabaloo site.

Get ready to enjoy a day of Rock, EDM, Hip Hop, Blues, and Country music! For tickets, the lineup, and full festival details visit: https://www.destinationbryan.com/hullabaloo/

