Local author launches new children's book on First Friday

Zany's Zia's Hats to Where: A TITANIC Adventure is the third in the middle-grade series (chapter book for 8-to-12 year-olds) that combines time travel, historical fiction, adventure and essential character lessons. The books are the creation of author and entrepreneur Erin K. Casey who has devoted her career to sharing messages that make a difference.

Casey is the founder of My Writers' Connection, a company that provides writing and publishing consulting and production services to independent authors and small publishing houses. In the past few years, Casey and her team have helped bring more than 200 books to market. She works primarily with nonfiction authors in the professional and personal development spaces and says her children's book series feels a little like recess.

"It's fun to get up and run and play when you've been sitting all day," Casey says. "That's what writing this series feels like. It takes a completely different kind of energy and imagination than working on nonfiction. For me, it's a necessary and beautiful challenge. And a bonus is that I get to talk to and inspire young readers and writers during author visits."

Zany Zia's Hats to Where is a magical hat shop where hats take visitors on adventures back in time. In A TITANIC Adventure, Danny puts on an Irish flat cap and finds himself aboard the Titanic on the night it sinks. His journey takes him to Carpathia and on to New York City. With a character theme of kindness, readers learn that even if a problem is titanic, there is always something they can do to make a difference in someone's life. It's a message Casey included to empower children who may feel that their challenges seem too big or too far out of their control.

A TITANIC Adventure officially launches on August 5, with a release party from 4-7 p.m. at Whimsy and Wild Emporium, 214 N Main, Bryan. All are welcome.

Information Courtesy of Erin Casey.