O, Christmas Tree: Decorate with local ornaments

O, Christmas tree! O, Christmas tree — how we love to decorate thee! No need to stick to the basic ol’ ornaments, we have compiled a few ornaments you can find right here in the Brazos Valley! From handmade to collectables, there are plenty of ways to spruce up your traditional Christmas tree.

O' Aggie Tree!

Celebrate Christmas in pure Aggie style with the 14k brass gold ‘I Love Aggieland’ 2022 ornament from the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center featuring the heart of the Texas A&M’s campus. From the Albritton Bell Tower to the Memorial Student Center, the iconic Aggieland skyline is the perfect addition to any tree — large or small. Plus, the money raised goes directly to patients, both young and old, who are receiving temporary or short-term disability therapy in the Brazos Valley. $25.

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

1318 Memorial Dr., Bryan

(979) 776-2872

bvrc.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/bvrc/giftstore.jsp

Merry and Bright

Add color to your tree with this exclusive vertically-striped ornament complete with a hand-tied bow from Old Bryan Marketplace. This stylish ornament is handblown and will add sparkle to your tree as the light reflects and makes the ornament stand out. Find more like it at the 22,000 square foot warehouse featuring a variety of home decor including a vast amount of holiday staples. During the holiday season, Old Bryan Marketplace draws in visitors far and near for holiday decorating inspiration and unique decor. $16.95.

Old Bryan Marketplace

202 South Bryan Avenue, Bryan

(979) 779-3245

oldbryan.com

Presidential Poinsettias

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind grab from the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum commemorating the 25th anniversary of the library located on the Texas A&M campus. This ornament features the iconic image of the library with the dedication banner surrounded by beautiful red poinsettias. This is a great historical piece to add to help teach the family about the history of the Bush family’s relationship with the university. $28.

George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station

(979) 862-2874

museumstore.com/cproduct/7307

Truly One-of-a-Kind

Enjoy the beauty of this handblown feathered ornament made by Corey Silverman of Lakewood, Colorado sold at Brazos Glassworks. This feathered ornament was created by raking altering stripes of color with metallic while the glass was molten-hot. With a wide variety of handcrafted ornaments from artists throughout the nation, Brazos Glassworks brings one-of-a-kind decor to the area. $36.

Brazos Glassworks

202B W 26th Street, Bryan

(979) 823-0325

brazosglassworks.com

Santa's Little Helper

You can’t go wrong with these handmade ornaments created by Iola potter, Amber Miller, owner of Mud Ponies Pottery. From donkeys to ponies, Amber does it all with a specialized process including creating customized templates which are hand-carved and cut before being hand-glazed. Ornaments can be bought on Facebook at Mud Ponies Pottery or visit Amber at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History's Holiday Showcase on December 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Mud Ponies Pottery

Facebook: Mud Ponies Pottery