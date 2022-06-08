51st Round Top Music Festival holds kick-off performance this Saturday, June 11

The 51st Round Top Music Festival concert series opens Saturday, June 11 in the Festival Concert Hall in Round Top. The Opening Chamber Music Concert at 3:30 p.m. will feature music by A.Vivaldi / J.S. Bach and Maurice Ravel among others, performed by their esteemed faculty and young artists.

At 7:30 p.m., the Opening Orchestra Concert will feature the Texas Festival Orchestra under the direction of guest conductor Austrian-born Christoph Campestrini. The orchestra will be joined by pianist James Dick for the performance of Piano Concerto No. 5, also known as the Emperor Concerto, by L. van Beethoven. The program will conclude with Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 in e, Op. 27 (1906-07).

Upcoming Orchestra Concerts

Opening Orchestra Concert, Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Christoph Campestrini, conductor; James Dick, piano. Adult $45, Student $10.

Orchestra Concert, Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Alex Amsel, conductor; Regis Pasquier, violin. Adult $35, Student $10.

Young Persons' Concert, Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Emilio Colón, conductor; James VanDemark, narrator; open to the public free of charge, reservations recommended.

Orchestra Concert, Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Dongmin Kim, conductor; Kyle Sherman, trumpet. Adult $35, Student $10.

Orchestra Concert, Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor; Amitai Vardi, clarinet. Adult $35, Student $10.

Orchestra Concert, A Texas Tribute (Patriotic Concert), Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor; Bob and Kelli Phillips, Texas Country Reporter. Adult $45, Student $10.

Orchestra Concert, Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor; Brett Deubner, viola. Adult $35, Student $10.

Closing Orchestra Concert, Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m., Festival Concert Hall; Texas Festival Orchestra; Carl St. Clair, conductor; James Dick, piano. Adult $45, Student $10.

Ticket options include adult and student tickets for individual concerts. Day Passes are available for all concerts for each Saturday. The Festival Saturday Events Pass grants admission to all concerts on all Saturdays during the 2022 Summer Festival (June 11 to July 16) — a great bargain for only $275 per adult and $100 per student. All tickets and passes are available online or by calling the Festival Institute office at (979) 249-3129. Tickets will be sold at the door. Livestreaming is not offered this year.

Information courtesy of Round Top Festival Institute