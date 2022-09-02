Blinn kicks off Performing Arts Series season with ‘The Greatest Piano Men’

The Blinn College District kicks off its newest season of the Performing Arts Series with “The Greatest Piano Men,” a nonstop whirlwind of sing-along fun.

This electrifying production celebrates the world’s greatest pianists and showmen, including Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard – all the way to Beethoven and Liberace. The show, from Jeff Davis, executive producer of Broadway’s “Rock of Ages,” features storytelling, video, female backup singers, a great band, and 25 hit songs, including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Superstition,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “New York State of Mind.”

“If you dig dueling pianos or celebrity impersonation shows, you’ll love ‘The Greatest Piano Men,’” wrote the Las Vegas Sun. “This show is its own thing, an affectionate appreciation for our consensus favorite songs and artists, and these proud performers do justice to the music.”

The show takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center at 600 Blinn Boulevard on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus.

“The Greatest Piano Men” marks the first of four shows in the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series, which also includes:

“Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” Thursday, November 3;

“Mike Super Magic & Illusion,” Thursday, February 2;

and “The Peking Acrobats Featuring the Shanghai Circus,” Saturday, March 25.

Season and individual show tickets are available at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice, in person at the box office in the lobby of the O’Donnell Performing Arts center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and by calling 979-830-4024.

Individual show tickets are $35 with a $15 option to attend a special pre-show reception featuring the artists. Season tickets are $125, with tickets to all four pre-show receptions available for an additional $40.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/performing-arts-series or call 979-830-4024.

