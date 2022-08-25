Cody Johnson to perform at Wolf Pen Amphitheater on August 26

Country artist Cody Johnson is returning to College Station for another Aggie's Back-to-School Bash hosted at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Saturday, August 27. Josh Ward and Jesse Raub Jr. will be joining Johnson to kick things off in the amphitheater. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for general admission with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Before heading to the amphitheater, the city wants guests to be aware of certain regulations for the concert including:

No chairs or blankets

No weapons of any kind

No illegal drugs

No outside food or beverages

No coolers

No backpacks

No professional cameras

No video cameras

No pets

No re-entry

For more information on the concert, visit: codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Information Courtesy of the City of College Station