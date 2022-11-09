Friends of Chamber Music to present the Viano String Quartet

Friends of Chamber Music will host the Viano String Quartet for a free concert at A&M United Methodist Church on November 17 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature Haydn, String Quartet No. 1; Schumann, String Quartet No. 3; and Tchaikovsky, String Quartet No. 1. Those who cannot attend can register for the livestream at fcmtx.org/event-details/viano-string-quartet-/form.

A string quartet formed of the Brazos Civic Orchestra musicians will perform selected works from their repertoire for the incoming audience at A&M UMC from 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

The name “Viano” was created to describe the four individual instruments in a string quartet interacting as one. Each of the four instruments begins with the letter “v,” and like a piano, all four string instruments together play both harmony and melody, creating a unified instrument, the “Viano.”

Praised for their “huge range of dynamics, massive sound and spontaneity” by the American Record Guide, the Viano String Quartet is the First Prize Winner of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition and the current Nina von Maltzahn String Quartet-in-Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music. Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, the quartet has performed all over the world in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Place Flagey, Izumi Hall, Konzerthaus Berlin, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts.