Loving the “Little Mess”

Expand Courtesy of Versy Piconè

Local artist and business owner Versy Piconè is quickly climbing the Amazon Music charts with her new hit single “Little Mess” released on June 21.

The lyrics of “Little Mess” tell a story of embracing life’s surprises and finding love in the unexpected. Versy says the inspiration behind it is her now 21-month-old daughter, Jovanni. After years of believing she would never have children due to complications, Versy says her pregnancy came as a happy surprise, giving her the courage to pursue her dreams.

“God is gracious,” Versy says. “The whole time that I had the pregnancy — when you’ve lost them before you don't even think it's real. [When I was recording,] I was about five, six months pregnant with her and I was holding my belly, and I was like, ‘Girl, come on, we're gonna make a hit.’”

Alongside her budding singing career, Versy owns the award-winning local beauty studio, Vixen by Versy, where she specializes in permanent makeup, weddings and special events. With over 20 years of experience, Versy says her beauty career has opened the door to opportunities across the globe, including international weddings and an appearance at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

The singer was preparing to embark on a large career endeavor when she received the news of her pregnancy. While on the phone with her concerned mother, Versy says that she didn’t want to give up on her dreams. She welcomed the “little mess” her daughter would bring and add to the fun in her life.

“[Jovanni] doesn't react to anything else the way that she reacts to this song,” Versy says. “It's because she's heard it from my womb — she's heard me singing it, she's heard me writing it.”

Versy grew up playing piano, performing at talent shows, writing songs and singing in her high school’s choir and musical productions. She always loved music, but she eventually put her dreams of stardom on the back burner thinking it was not a feasible goal. However, after the single was spontaneously released on streaming platforms, her dream quickly started becoming a reality, she says.

“Normally, you're going to have a 90-day rollout,” Versy says. “You're going to have all of this promo, you're going to have all of these interviews that lead up to the song. We didn't do any of that — we just dropped the song, and then all of a sudden it started blowing up and doing good.”

Expand Courtesy of Versy Piconè

Versy says she has no intention of slowing down in makeup or music. She believes that her work in the two industries can coexist and thrive, though she has received some pushback.

“My manager's always like, ‘You need to separate the two,’” Versy says. “And I'm like, ‘I understand that, but [I] don't have to … It can all work together.’”

Through her songs, Versy is focusing on breaking the beauty and age standards in the music industry. She says she wants girls of all ages to be motivated to follow their dreams.

“Everything has changed where ageism is not that big of a deal anymore and talent is such a thing,” Versy says. “That limitation is a paper wall that you build, and you can tear it down so easy.”

Following quickly behind the success of “Little Mess,” Versy is already working on her next single “Mama’s Still Got It.” She says that the song will be an empowering anthem inspired by artists like Megan Trainor, Lizzo and Bruno Mars.

“Little Mess” can be found on streaming platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and more. To stay up-to-date with Versy’s career, follow her Instagram @versypicone.