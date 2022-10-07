OPAS presents Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver

One of the most popular PBS television specials in recent history is coming to Rudder Auditorium with a 38-piece orchestra on Tuesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. Entitled Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver, the concert stars Tom Becker and features a 38-piece orchestra. Tickets range from $27-$80 are on sale now at MSC Box Office (979-845-1234 • www.OPAStickets.org).

From the foot-stomping fun of “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy” to the tenderness of “Annie’s Song” to the sweeping grandeur of “Rocky Mountain High,” Tom Becker and his band will take audiences on a musical journey into the many facets of John Denver's songwriting, the songs that defined his life, and his passion for the preserving the environment.

A former member of the legendary folk group The New Christy Minstrels, Tom Becker has appeared with numerous Grammy winners and music legends including Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson, Gregg Allman and Jerry Jeff Walker. His wife, Michelle Becker, 7-time TRMA Female Vocalist of the Year, will also appear at the October 25 concert. During her distinguished career, Michelle has performed with Brenda Lee, The Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters, Lee Greenwood and Loretta Lynn.

In recent years, Tom began to feel that John Denver's music and message were more important than ever. He states, "In this time of environmental concerns and Americans' efforts to simplify their lives, it seems that John Denver's music and message are even more relevant today – yet you rarely hear his music on the radio anymore."

The concert will feature the hits mentioned above plus lesser-known favorites that are sure to please long-time fans. It will also showcase music and stories from Tom’s days as a member of The New Christy Minstrels, and a few Denver-inspired originals including, “Sailor,” the official song for the United States Navy Memorial Dedication in Washington, D.C.

For more information about OPAS, www.visit OPAStickets.org.

Information Courtesy of MSC OPAS