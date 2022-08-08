OPAS Seeking Volunteers for 50th Anniversary Season

Have a passion for the performing arts? OPAS has a variety of volunteer opportunities available on performance days and nights for the upcoming 50th anniversary season — beginning in September 2022 and concluding in March 2023.

Persons interested in learning more about serving as a member of the OPAS Volunteer Corps are invited to attend one of two upcoming “informationals” at Blue Baker (800 University Drive East in College Station). The events are “come and go” and will be held on Thursday, August 11 (4:30 to 6 p.m.) and Friday, August 12 (9 to 10:30 a.m.). Complimentary refreshments will be available.

Members of the OPAS Volunteer Corps assist at performances in areas like ushering, ticket scanning, special services, and program distribution. Volunteers may use stairs and stand for long periods of time or may need to assist a patron in an emergency. It is important for all volunteers to be physically prepared to perform all aspects of their assignments. Traits required for OPAS volunteers include:

At least 18 years of age

Special interest and enthusiasm for the performing arts

Demonstrate and enforce appropriate performance protocol

Willingness to serve all patrons of the Rudder Theatre complex with care and respect

Display a high level of congeniality in greeting while seating patrons

Reflect a professional demeanor in the execution of all volunteer responsibilities

Reservations are not required for the “informationals” on August 11 and 12. Persons with questions should contact OPAS Event and Operations Coordinator Kayla Shepherd (kshepherd@msc.tamu.edu, 845-1661).

ABOUT OPAS: Founded in 1972, OPAS at Texas A&M University presents professional productions of theatre, music and dance programs that enlighten, entertain and inspire audiences of the Brazos Valley. OPAS programs are funded by revenue generated from ticket sales, sponsorships, and contributions.

Information Courtesy of MSC OPAS