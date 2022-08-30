OPAS to open 50th anniversary season with Neil Berg's Fifty Years of Rock 'N' Roll

Texas A&M University’s OPAS gets the 50th anniversary season off to a rockin’ start in Rudder Auditorium this month with two performances of Neil Berg’s Fifty Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday, September 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $18-$70 are on sale now at the MSC Box Office (979-845-1234) and online at www.OPAStickets.org. Special ticket prices are available for Texas A&M students.

In Fifty Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll, celebrated composer and lyricist Neil Berg leads a cast of Broadway’s brightest stars, as well as incredible rock singers, through fifty years of iconic music. From the progenitors in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, Neil weaves fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, offering tributes to such important and iconic artists as Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Elton John, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and more!

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black states, “For our 50th, of course we wanted to do something special and unique. We reached out to our friend Neil Berg, a celebrated Broadway composer and lyricist. He suggested something really appropriate. Since we’re celebrating fifty years, he proposed a concert celebrating fifty years of rock ‘n’ roll! It’s the perfect way to open this special season.”

Neil Berg loves playing Rudder Auditorium. He states, “This is our third time playing Texas A&M and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of something so special. We love the audiences, the backstage crew, the technical team – all pros and the very best people to work with! We can’t wait to rock out, and are thrilled to kick-off the 50th season in September. Huge congratulations to Anne and the OPAS team!”

The cast and musicians for the September 27 and 28 concerts feature Miss Yaya (performer, vocalist), Brook Wood (performer, vocalist), Joey Calveri (performer, vocalist), Cartreze Tucker (performer, vocalist), Justin Mortelliti (performer, vocalist), Roger Cohen (drums), Abraham Saenz (Bass) Michael J. Wilson (guitar) and the aforementioned Neil Berg (piano, music director).

After these season opening performances, more programs follow quickly as part of the 2022-23 OPAS season with Disney’s Winnie the Pooh (October 1 and 2), The Other Mozart – The forgotten story of Mozart’s genius sister (October 13) and Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver featuring Tom Becker a former member of the New Christy Minstrels (October 25).

All tickets to all OPAS events are on sale now. For ticketing information and to see the full 50th anniversary season schedule, please visit www.OPAS.tickets.org.

Information Courtesy of MSC OPAS