Ser Fiel to perform at final Navasota Sounds of Summer Concert

The City of Navasota will host the final concert of theSounds of Summer series this Friday, August 26. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall.

Tejano band, Ser Fiel will entertain with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, as well as arts and crafts provided by the Navasota Artists inResidence, and two waterslides! Grimes County Cornhole will also be hosting their tournament for all to join on the grounds.

Bring your lawn chairs and your dancing shoes for some great live music and family-friendly activities this Friday night, August 26th in Downtown Navasota.

Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868.This is a FREE, family-friendly event provided by the City of Navasota.

Sponsors: Republic Services, KTEX 106.1, KORA 98.3, Fultz Realty, iHeartMedia, KAGS TV, Citizens State Bank, WC Tractor and Willy 98.7.

Information Courtesy of the City of Navasota