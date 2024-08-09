Sizzling Austin Women in Jazz Festival Sept 21-22

Get ready to be swept away by an evening of undeniable talent with jazzy and soulful melodies that will leave you spellbound at the 2nd Annual Austin Women in Jazz Festival, September 21-22, 2024 at the Austin PBS (Pfluger Keller Community Soundstage), 6101 Highland Campus Drive, bldg. 300, Austin, TX. Show starts at 6:00 pm each day, doors open at 5:30.

On Saturday, September 21, prepare to be captivated by the magnetic performances of Maysa, Chelsey Green and The Green Project, Christie Dashiell, and The Pamela Hart Quintet. Their jazzy, soulful tunes will take you on a journey you won't soon forget!

But the magic doesn't end there! On Sunday, September 22, get ready to groove to the rhythms of with Kim Scott, Kyle Turner, Phylicia Rae, Kerry Wilkins, and Ange K. It's a lineup guaranteed to make you shout encore!

Mark your calendars for a sensational weekend filled with the smoothest jazz and soulful melodies! The 2nd Annual Austin Women in Jazz Festival is back, and it's ready to enchant you like never before!

Join us on September 21-22, 2024, at the Austin PBS Pfluger Keller Community Soundstage for a mesmerizing showcase of unparalleled talent.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience some of the finest jazz talents, all in one place! Grab your tickets and get ready to be swept away by a weekend of pure musical bliss!

Tickets available at womeninjazz.org/events For more information, visit womeninjazz.org or call 512-258-6947

This project is supported in part by the City of Austin Economic Development Department.

About the Artists:

Ange K.

Ange Kogutz, billed “Ange K,” moved to Austin from southeastern Alabama and has been delighting audiences with her soulful voice and joyous smile as a full time musician since 2014. She draws inspiration from her mother’s record collection: artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Wings, and so much more. Ange has performed in-studio or on stage with numerous local and national acts including Kirk Franklin, Charlie Daniels, Boys II Men, and Pinetop Perkins. Ange is a worship leader with multiple church music ministries. She spent a number of years as a member of private and corporate event bands and now leads her own - Ange K Band. Ange’s favorite part of performing on any stage or in any setting is the joy of connecting with the crowd, making them feel part of the show and leaving them with lasting memories.

Chelsey Green

With performances often described as passionate, vivacious, electrifying, and innovative, Billboard-charting international recording artist Chelsey Green brings the vibrancy of violin and viola playing and unique, rich vocals to worldwide audiences in a whole new way. Dr. Chelsey Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, tear down stereotypes of the violin and viola by fusing traditional classical technique with popular favorites and enticing original songs in various genres– including R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Alternative, Hip Hop, Gospel and more!

Christie Dashiell

Christie Dashiell is one of the most promising young voices on the music scene today. She hails from a musical family and has recorded multiple critically acclaimed albums and performed at The White House, Jazz at Lincoln Center Doha, Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, The Kennedy Center, Atlanta Jazz Festival, Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz Festival, D.C. Jazz Festival, and Winter Jazzfest.

Kerry Wilkins

Jazz guitarist Kerry Wilkins began to feel a strong inner pull and taste for contemporary jazz peppered with a bit of funk. Kerry is considered a musical genius by many of his peers and during recording sessions regularly "lays down" his solo and/or parts in one or two takes. From his arsenal of diverse talents, his primary instrument is guitar. He also produces, writes, arranges and plays bass guitar, keyboards, and drums. Kerry's first solo project "The Introduction" was long awaited and released in 2001. The CD received airplay and sales from California to New York, Canada, Mexico, The United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Russia, Hungary, The Netherlands, Africa, Columbia, Japan and many other countries. After the release of his solo project, Kerry went back into the studio as an independent producer, songwriter, and guitarist to perform work on seven independent recording projects. Kerry’s sound is smooth and dynamic! His latest release and Billboard Chart song, TC Park, “is named for a park that I actually used to walk to when I was a kid.”

Kim Scott

From her 2011 debut album, “Crossing Over”, to her #1 Billboard charting 2022 album, “SHINE!” Innervision, Records label recording artist Kim Scott has impressed audiences across the globe in performances and on the airwaves. Known for her exceptional tone, intoxicating melodies, and flawless technique, she is one of the most sought-after flutists in both the classical and jazz fields. The contemporary jazz superstar has an ever-growing fan-base garnered from her continued presence on the performance scene and from her visibility as radio host of the nationally syndicated, two-hour jazz program, “Kim Scott’s Block Party Radio”, which airs weekly across the world. She’s a fresh image and sound for today’s contemporary jazz scene. With five albums and multiple Billboard #1 hits to her credit, Kim Scott has proven to be a mainstay in the field with an abundance of promise for the future as both a soloist and collaborator. “One of Kim Scott’s greatest contributions to Smooth Jazz is, along with compatriots Althea Rene and Ragan Whiteside, helping bring the majestic, magical sounds of the flute back to the forefront. ”

Kyle Turner

Kyle Turner is a creative and innovative artist that has warmed the hearts of many with the sultry musical notes birthed from his instrument, the saxophone! A native of Houston Texas, Kyle began his musical journey at a young age. With mentors like Arnette Cobb, Conrad Johnson and Kirk Whalum, Kyle’s music took on a more serious note and he quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents to grace the city! His musical career has provided him the opportunity to share the stage with such artist as Luther Vandross, Johnny Taylor, Bobby Lyle, Joe Sample, Kirk Whalum, Regina Belle, Al Jarreau, Ronnie Laws, Hubert Laws, Debarge, Michael Ward, Althea Rene, Tom Browne, Michael Henderson, Glenn Jones, Phil Perry, Jeff Lorber, Terence Blanchard, Angie Stone, Ledesi, Chante Moore, and Tower of Power. Kyle is extremely active in promoting jazz and creating opportunities for jazz musicians not only in Houston but beyond. He has been a music educator and lecturer at Westbury High School. In addition, he has also worked as an “Artist in Residence” at Texas Southern University. Kyle was honored in the 2008, 2010 and 2015 editions of “Who’s Who in Black Houston.” Known as an artist that is constantly evolving and pushing his creative envelope to new heights, Kyle Turner is an artist that you deserve to experience for yourself. His CD “Kyle Turner Live and More,” is now available! We welcome back Kyle Turner & Friends for the seventh consecutive year in our Women in Jazz Concert Series. Visit kyleturnersaxophone.com.

Maysa

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Maysa Leak, better known simply as Maysa, has collaborated with everyone from Stevie Wonder, Angela Bofill, Will Downing, Jonathan Butler, and so many more. We knew her especially as the best loved of the rotating roster of super-talented vocalists who helped create Incognito’s signature jazz/funk. It’s no wonder she was the recipient of many awards for her work, including Soul Train’s first Centric Award in 2009, and her first Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her remake of Nancy Wilson’s “Quiet Fire.” Maysa seamlessly transitioned to a solo career that has yielded 14 highly acclaimed albums and many sold-out live performances, cementing her reputation as one of the best artists working in the game today.

Pamela Hart

Pamela Hart is regarded as one of Austin, Texas’ finest vocalist. She is noted by Austin Women’s Magazine as “Austin’s First Lady of Jazz.” Pamela is keen on keeping jazz vocal music alive. In 1993, Pamela and Kevin Hart founded the Women in Jazz Association, Inc. whose mission is to keep jazz alive. The organization has been growing ever since providing concerts, vocal workshops, and youth programs geared towards jazz education and performance. With her performances, the Women in Jazz Association, Inc., vocal performance workshops, and vocal coaching, Pamela is making a difference in the Austin jazz scene. Pamela Hart was inducted in the Austin Jazz Society Hall of Fame in 2018. She was awarded Best Jazz Performer in the 2023 Black Music Awards – Houston. Pamela’s appreciation for the great masters of jazz is apparent in her intonation, grace and style. She performs locally, regionally, and nationally for Concerts, Festivals, Weddings, Corporate Events, Banquets, & Night Clubs. She has also performed in Europe with the James Polk Texas State Jazz Band. She has repeatedly opened shows for, and shared stages with, many popular artists including Miss Nancy Wilson, Dianne Reeves, Nat Adderley, Jr., Kirk Whalum, Rachelle Ferrell, Norman Brown & Richard Elliot. Her passion for jazz extends to jazz education programs for youth and young female singers. Pamela’s latest CD album released on May 2021 titled “Happy Talk” is available on various online stores and pamelahart.com. For more information, music, videos, photos and performance schedule, visit pamelahart.com.

Phylicia Rae

American-born Phylicia Rae is a well-known artist with a focus on the enthralling styles of jazz and smooth jazz. Rae has mesmerized audiences all around the world with her mesmerizing improvisations and heartfelt tunes, captivating them with her extraordinary musical ability. Rae's skill in the field of jazz is evident in her ability to skillfully incorporate improvisation, swing, and blues components into her performances. Her proficiency on a variety of instruments, including the piano and saxophone, enables her to create an immersive experience that carries listeners away to a realm of unadulterated musical joy. Rae's love of jazz is evident in every note she plays, whether she's playing lively, foot-tapping songs or deep, reflective ballads. Rae finds a new level of musicality in the Smooth Jazz style.

Courtesy of Pamela Hart, Women in Jazz Association, Inc.