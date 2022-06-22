StageCenter Theatre stages 'Steel Magonolias' this weekend

The StageCenter Theatre in Downtown Bryan will finish out their production of Steel Magnolias this weekend with three final shows on Thursday, June 23; Friday, June 24; and Saturday, June 25 starting at 7:30 p.m.. The lobby opens 30 minutes before showtime, and attendees are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes ahead of curtain call.

The show, written by Robert Harling and directed by Micaela Eagle, is set in a beauty salon in Louisiana. The salon's owner, Truvy, offers free advice to her customers, including the town's most wealthy residents. After a death in the second act, the characters band together as they draw on one another for strength and compassion during a trying time.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $15. Tickets are available online at stagecenter.saffire.com/p/tickets--deals. According to the event website, the Thursday, June 23 show is sold out.

Next, the theatre will present Baskerville: A Sherlock Homes Mystery from August 4–20 on Thursdays through Sundays, including a Sunday matinee on August 14 at 2 p.m. Visit stagecenter.net for more information.