The Arts Council presents Stories at the Gallery with Jean Becker

Jean Becker was the former chief of staff for George H.W. Bush from March 1, 1994 until his death on November 30, 2018. She previously served as deputy press secretary to First Lady Barbara Bush from 1989 to 1992. Before joining the Bush White House staff in 1989, Ms. Becker was a newspaper reporter for 10 years, including a four-year stint at USA Today where her duties included covering the 1988 presidential election and a Page One editor. Her book about Mrs. Bush, Pearls of Wisdom -- released on March 3rd , 2020; and her book about President Bush, – released June 1, 2021 -- both became New York Times best-sellers. Becker's book, The Man I Knew, details the life and legacy of a man loved around the world through first-hand accounts during her time in the White House.

Join the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley at Stories at the Gallery with Jean Becker on November 10 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $65 per person. This event has a limited capacity, so please purchase your tickets soon, before they become open to the public.

Prior to the presentation there will be a gathering with wine and 1860 Italia hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Following the presentation, there will be time reserved for a Q&A. Afterwards, Jean Becker will be selling and autographing books.

For questions or further information, please email info@acbv.org or call (979) 696-2787.