The Local returns to Lake Walk on September 13

The Local is back for its Fall 2022 season! Kicking off on Tuesday, September 13, The Local will run for 12 Tuesdays through November 29.

Guest can head to the Lake Walk Pavilion each Tuesday to shop over 30 artisan vendors from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Each week will feature giveaways from vendors, tote bags, special photo ops, and more!

The Local Fall Dates include:

September 13

September 20

September 27

October 4

October 11

October 18

October 25

November 1

November 8

November 15

November 22

November 29

Like always, The Local is free and open to the public to attend. Visit the Local on Instagram and Facebook for all the latest market updates.

To see a full list of vendors participating this season, please visit thelocalbcs.com/vendors.

Information Courtesy of Lake Walk