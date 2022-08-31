The Local returns to Lake Walk on September 13

The Local is back for its Fall 2022 season! Kicking off on Tuesday, September 13, The Local will run for 12 Tuesdays through November 29.
Guest can head to the Lake Walk Pavilion each Tuesday to shop over 30 artisan vendors from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Each week will feature giveaways from vendors, tote bags, special photo ops, and more!
The Local Fall Dates include:
- September 13
- September 20
- September 27
- October 4
- October 11
- October 18
- October 25
- November 1
- November 8
- November 15
- November 22
- November 29
Like always, The Local is free and open to the public to attend. Visit the Local on Instagram and Facebook for all the latest market updates.
To see a full list of vendors participating this season, please visit thelocalbcs.com/vendors.
Information Courtesy of Lake Walk