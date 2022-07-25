George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum announces Mandela: The Official Exhibition opening on July 29th

Mandela: The Official Exhibition is the powerful new global exhibition that takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of the world’s most iconic freedom fighter and political leader. The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is thrilled to welcome the exhibit to College Station from July 29, 2022, to April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the admissions desk or by visiting https://www.bush41.org/visit/admission.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition is designed to educate, entertain and inspire using an array of personal belongings and objects never previously seen outside of South Africa. These items, along with immersive media presentations and scenic re-creations, enable visitors to actively engage with and experience key moments in Nelson Mandela’s life.

The exhibit walks visitors through Mandela’s life journey, from his little-known beginnings in rural Mvezo, Transkei, through decades of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first black president, ‘Father of South Africa’, and a globally loved and respected figure.

This unprecedented exhibition provides fresh insights into the people, places and events that formed his character and the challenges he faced. Discover Nelson Mandela as you have never known him.

Lawyer. Revolutionary. Political prisoner. World leader. Elder statesman. Symbol of the struggle against oppression. Nelson Mandela has been all these things to so many people across the world, and he continues to remain a human rights icon and to be seen globally as an advocate for change.

Lord Peter Hain, former anti-apartheid leader and author of Mandela His Essential Life, says of the exhibition’s inspirational quality for young people:

“The exhibition gives a fascinating insight into one of the all-time giants of humanity – Nelson Mandela is an inspiration for all….for his morality, courage, strength and self-sacrifice; for his vision of a world free of discrimination of any kind.”

Warren Finch, Director of the George H.W. Presidential Library and Museum, states that, “having this exhibit at George H.W. Bush’s Presidential Library, located on the campus of Texas A& M, is a unique opportunity to expose thousands of students to the extraordinary leadership and legacy of President Nelson Mandela.”

Mandela: The Official Exhibition is produced by Round Room Live in partnership with The Royal House of Mandela (RHoM) and RHoM Investments.

Information courtesy of George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum