Navasota Artists in Residence opening reception featuring Siana Smith and Sarah Nevius

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley would like to invite the public to join them at the Navasota Artists in Residence opening reception on October 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Horlock House. View the featured exhibits "Precarity of Time" by Siana Smith and "Ipseity" by Sara Nevius.

The Horlock House is located at 1215 E Washington Ave, Navasota, TX 77868, and is open Thursday-Sunday from 12 PM-5 PM. Artwork by Siana Smith and Sara Nevius will change periodically and can be viewed at the Horlock House now through March 4, 2023.

The Arts Council would like to thank the City of Navasota for making this program possible.

Sign up TODAY for the Navasota Artists in Residence opening reception at www.eventbrite.com/navasota-artist-in. For more information about the Navasota Artists in Residence, please visit acbv.org/artist/navasota-artists-in-residence.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons. Their purpose was to establish a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and foster a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org. The Arts Council looks forward to welcoming the public in viewing all of their current and upcoming exhibits.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council