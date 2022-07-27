The Arts Council Announces 2022 Saved by the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley invites the public to come and view their newest exhibit, Saved by the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley. The Arts Council is celebrating art education with current and retired teachers who make art accessible. This exhibit showcases the public and private school teachers of the Brazos Valley!

This exhibit features the artwork of Mindy Austin, Jami Bevans, Teri Clark, Robyn Glass, Christine Grafe, Sara Jordan, Brent Maxwell, Lisa Miller, Renee Richards, Katie Shirley, Eric Theodore, Lisa Urban, and Magda Zietsman.

Saved by the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley will be on display at The Arts Council July 15 - August 11, 2022.

The Arts Council would also like the public to stay tuned for their upcoming Refrigerator Art Exhibit which will be on display in the lobby. This exhibit features artwork created by campers during their 2022 Summer Art Camps!

For more information, please visit acbv.org or call (979) 696-2787. The Arts Council looks forward to welcoming the public in viewing all of their current and upcoming exhibits.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council