The Arts Council Honors Seven Outstanding Community Members

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (ACBV) honors seven members of the community for their dedication and service to the arts in Brazos Valley. Honorees will be recognized at Celebrate the Arts on September 1, 2022.

Celebrate the Arts is The Arts Council’s largest and most important annual fundraiser of the year. The proceeds raised during the event help The Arts Council achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all citizens and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

The Arts Council provides much needed arts education opportunities to youth in the community including scholarships to graduating high school seniors with the desire to continue their arts education. Over the past year alone, The Arts Council has awarded over $400,000 in direct funding support to non-profit arts, culture, and heritage organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

Established in 2012 as Artist of the Year and renamed the M.L. “Sonny” Moss Artist of the Year in 2014 in memory of Brazos Valley artist Sonny Moss, this award recognizes artists that have excelled in their field and by making a lasting impact on the Brazos Valley arts community. This year ACBV recognizes Monika Pate as the M.L. “Sonny” Moss Artist of the Year.

Named for founding member of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Jane Wolfe, in 2007, the Jane Wolfe Distinguished Arts Leadership Award goes to individuals whose work in the arts, culture, and heritage of Brazos Valley provides leadership beyond their organization and across discipline while building partnerships with business, government, and the multitude of community leaders. Prior to 2007 this award was known only as the Distinguished Arts Leadership Award. This year ACBV recognizes Patricia Burchfield with the Jane Wolfe Distinguished Arts Leadership Award.

The D.A. “Andy” Anderson Award is the longest standing and most distinguished presented by the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. It is given to those individuals who have proven again and again over many years exemplary support of the arts, culture, and heritage of the Brazos Valley. It is the Arts Council of Brazos Valley’s lifetime achievement Award. This year ACBV recognizes Coleen Bradfield with the D.A. “Andy” Anderson Award.

Established in 2006, the Arts Champion Award recognizes the dedication of individuals to improving lives every day and in every way through the arts. This year ACBV recognizes Stephanie Jones and Ashley Wilson as the Arts Champions.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has given their time, energy, and heart to the arts, culture, and heritage of the Brazos Valley. In 2006 the rules were changed so that the community actually chose the winner. Affiliate groups are asked to nominate a volunteer for his or her contribution to that group and then four finalists are submitted to the public for final voting. In 2007 online voting became possible. This year ACBV recognizes Carol Scamardo as Volunteer of the Year.

This is the second year for the Special Recognition Award. It has been created to recognize affiliated organizations for their service and dedication to the arts, culture, and heritage in Brazos Valley. This year ACBV gives special recognition to MSC OPAS.

For more information on Celebrate the Arts, including sponsorship and ticketing information, visit https://www.acbv.org/events/celebrate-the-arts.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley also wants to thank Brazos County, The City of College Station, The City of Bryan, The City of Navasota, and Becky & B. Don Russell for their support.

For questions, comments, or concerns please contact us at info@acbv.org.

About The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council of Brazos Valley