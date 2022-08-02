The Arts Council Opens Refrigerator Art Exhibit

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (ACBV) opens Refrigerator Art, on display from July 27 to August 13, 2022, in the Lobby Gallery. This exhibit will display art created during Summer 2022 Art Camps.

This summer has been jam-packed with fun, educational art camps, taught by incredible teachers throughout the Brazos Valley. Students explored mixed media art, printmaking, collage, gouache, watercolors, bookmaking, comics, and more!

Refrigerator Art allows these young artists to show off their creativity and skills. This exhibit is honoring their commitment and abilities.

For questions, comments, or concerns please contact info@acbv.org

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley