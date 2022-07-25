Stock up on children's books this Saturday

This Saturday, August 20, hundreds of books geared for young readers will go on sale at the Clara B. Mounce Library in downtown Bryan. This special one-day event sponsored by Friends of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System features books for newborns to age 12, including board books, chapter books, graphic novels, and sci-fi. Teacher resource material will also be available — a great opportunity for teachers to build their classroom libraries at bargain prices. Doors will open to members of the Bryan-College Station Friends of the Library at 9 a.m. and the general public at 10 a.m. Doors close at 2 p.m. Hardbacks cost $1 and paperbacks $.50. Proceeds benefit the Bryan-College Station Library System, including the summer reading programs.

For more information, call (979) 209-5600 or visit friendsbcs.org.

WHAT: Back-to-School Book Sale Sponsored by Friends of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Doors open at 9 a.m. for members of Friends of the Library) WHERE: Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St., Bryan DETAILS: $1 hardcovers, $.50 paperbacks