Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to host annual Tees for Keys Golf Tournament

B/CS Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Tees for Keys Golf Tournament on Monday, September 12. This year’s golf tournament will again be held at the Traditions Club in Bryan, with this year’s tournament title sponsor being LiquidPower Specialty Products, Inc. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and each team will receive drink tickets for refreshments. Lunch will be provided and has been generously sponsored by the Bubba Moore Foundation.

For the competitive golfer, B/CS Habitat has mulligans, tiger drive, and putter tickets available in limited quantities per team. Buy these tickets for the ability to enhance your score and get closer to the 1st place spot! Be sure to join us on September 12, 2022, as we golf to help our local families!

What: Tees for Keys Golf Tournament

Who: Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, sponsored by LiquidPower Specialty Products

When: Monday, September 12, 2022 | Shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Where: Traditions Club | 3131 Club Dr, Bryan, TX 77807

About Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization. Founded in 1989, B/CS Habitat has partnered with more than 300 individuals and families, giving them a hand up from substandard housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers as part of their commitment to paying an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength and stability they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitatbcs.org.

