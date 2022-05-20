Local natural history museum honors military

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is pleased to announced its participation in Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment of the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.

More than 2,000 museums across America are offering free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day, May 21, through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

“We've seen the tremendous impact the Blue Star Museums program brings to our military families, and we're thrilled to be celebrating a decade of support,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, chief executive officer of Blue Star Families. “Not only are museums fun to explore but are also great for making memories and strengthening military families as a whole.”

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from June 6 through August 12, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular admission fees are: Adults $5; Seniors/Students/Children $4; Members and free for children ages 3 and under.

For more information about exhibits and other displays, events, programs and activities, call 979-776-2195 or visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.