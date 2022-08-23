Who are the Wends? Find out at this fall fete!

Immerse yourself in a day of Wendish history and culture during this year’s 34th annual Wendish Fest. The one-day family-friendly event celebrates all things Wendish, with special guests, unique activities, folk-life demonstrations, and traditional food offerings. It always falls on the fourth Sunday in September, and this year, it will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Serbin, located 6 miles southwest of Giddings, at the Texas Wendish Heritage Museum and the St. Paul Lutheran Church picnic grounds.

The outdoor celebration, presented by the Texas Wendish Heritage Society (TWHS), kicks off with a church service in English at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 8:30 a.m., a bible class, and a German service at 10:30 a.m. The silent auction, exhibits, and demonstrations begin at 10 a.m. Attendees can visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy a traditional Wendish meal (Wendish noodles, sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, pickles, fresh bread, peaches, and beets), which will be served starting at noon. At 12:45 p.m., winning cakes from the coffee cake competition will be auctioned to benefit the TWHS scholarship program. Single slices of homemade coffee cake will be available for sale. The featured entertainment is the Shiner Hobo Band that will play from 1 to 4 p.m., and children’s activities will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. A snack booth opens at 2 p.m. with lots of yummy treats. At 2:30 p.m. those who wish to compete in the washer pitching event can sign up for the tournament, which starts at 3 p.m. Last, there is a cross-cut sawing demonstration at 4:45 p.m.

Festival-goers are invited to wear a bonnet or straw hat, or purchase one during the festival, in honor of TWHS founders in celebration of the organization’s 50th year. Although there will be an ATM available, guests are encouraged to pay with cash.

The 34th Annual Texas Wendish Fest

Sept. 25, 2022 Texas Wendish Heritage Museum and St. Paul Lutheran Church Picnic Grounds, located 6 miles southwest of Giddings at FM 2239 and CR 212 For more information, visit texaswendish.org or call 979-366-2441.

Schedule of Events

9:30 a.m. Drive-thru meal line opens 10 a.m. Silent auction (ends at 2 p.m.) 10 a.m. Exhibits and demonstrations (ends at 3 p.m.) 10 a.m. Museum complex opens (ends at 5 p.m.) 10:30 a.m. Coffee cake bake-off entry deadline Meal announcements and prayer Meal line and refreshments open 11:30 a.m. Ptaci Kwas, presented by St. Paul students 12:30 p.m. Coffee cake bake-off winners announced 12:45 p.m. Live coffee cake auction (benefiting the TWHS Scholarship Fund) 1 p.m. Shiner Hobo Band (ends at 4 p.m.) 1 p.m. Children’s stick horse races 1:30 p.m. Children’s coloring contest 2 p.m. Coloring contest winners announced SLCVFD train rides for the kids 2 p.m. Snack booth opens 2:30 p.m. Washer pitching sign-up 3 p.m. Washer pitching 4:45 p.m. Cross-cut sawing demonstration