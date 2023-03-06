Navasota, TX 2/24/23- Five Star Professional has named the Miller Insurance Agency as a recipient of the 2023 Five Star Home/Auto Insurance Professional award. The agency is now a thirteen-year winner, having also been named in 2011-2022. The award winners appear in a special section of the March 2023 issue of Texas Monthly magazine.

Five Star Professional again partnered with Texas Monthly magazine to conduct research to identify a select group of insurance professionals who are exceptional in both their ability and their commitment to overall satisfaction. After review by a blue-ribbon panel of local insurance experts, fewer than seven percent of all licensed insurance agents in the Houston/College Station region were selected. The region includes over 26,000 agents with a property & casualty insurance license.

Five Star Professional surveyed, by mail & phone, more than 98,000 Houston/College Station region homeowners and20,000 subscribers of Texas Monthly. Respondents were asked to evaluate only home/auto insurance professionals they know through personal experience. They were asked to evaluate the agency on categories such as overall satisfaction and whether they would highly recommend them to a friend or colleague.

"We feel honored that our customers gave us this vote of confidence, and for the thirteenth year in a row….It is a tributeto our staff who provide service to our current & future customers each day.” said Bert Miller, President of the MillerInsurance Agency. The agency celebrated 75 years in business in 2022, founded in 1947 by Wm. Albert Miller.

The Miller Insurance Agency is located at 220 E. Washington Avenue in downtown Navasota and can be contacted by phone at 936/825-6789 or 800/666-7049. The agency also offers coverage for ATVs, motorcycles, motor homes, boats, farm & ranch and business insurance. As a Trusted Choice® INDEPENDENT agent, they can shop numerous companies to find the best coverage to fit the needs of the customer. Also contact can be made and more information found atwww.MillerInsuranceTexas.com.

Courtesy of Miller Insurance Agency