A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder

The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station announces: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, the opener to their 34th Season, "Putting it Together." This musical was the recipient of ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he sets off down a scandalous path to outlive them all. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught, all while juggling two women at the same time? A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs, as well as a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs. TTC's Roger Pine has taken on the roles of the D'Ysquith family, alongside an all-star cast that includes Michael Knighton (TITANIC), Allison Overton(DESCENDANTS), and Emily Theis (NEWSIES). This fresh new comedy will delight audiences of all ages and leave them begging for more"

Courtesy of The Theater Company of Bryan College Station