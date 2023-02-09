All you need is love: Celebrate Valentine's Day with date nights and community events

Love is in the air this month to celebrate your special someone! From fun activities for the kiddos to date nights, our team has compiled the ultimate list of Valentine’s activities in the area lasting all month long. If you have a Valentine’s event that is not included, please reach out to editor@insitebrazosvalley.com to get it added to our list.

All Month Long

The February Wine Trail

Bernhardt Winery, Messina Hof Winery, Perrine Winery, Texas Star Winery, Threshold Vineyards, and West Sandy Creek Winery

Celebrate Valentine’s Day all month long by purchasing a February Trail Passport. This allows guests to receive three wine tastings at Southeast Texas’ most premier wineries. Ticket prices are $30/individual or $54/couple (plus tax and fees). Guests will also receive a wine trail logo glass, a punch card to keep track of your visits, and a souvenir gift at the sixth shop. Buy passports: texasbluebonnetwinetrail.com/product/wine-trail-passport-february-2023/

Friday, February 3

Love Bug Name Craft

Wolf Pen Creek

10:30 a.m.

Bring your little ones to Wolf Pen Creek for a morning of crafts to help littles practice their name!

Friday, February 3

Valentine’s First Friday

Voices for Children Office

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join Voices for Children for a night of Valentine's fun at the VFC Office at First Friday!

Saturday, February 4

First Saturday Valentine’s Art Fair

DEGALLERY

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The First Saturday Art Fair is a unique public outdoor family event at Degallery Square with live music (Professional Jazz Band), art activities for kids (crafting/painting table), art vendors, and an artists’ demo! In addition, all artworks inside Degallery will be on sale for 20% off.

Saturday, February 4

February “SweetHeart” Market

VFW in Bryan

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring your “SweetHeart” out to shop local vendors who will be set up inside and outside. The market will feature clothing, jewelry, home decor, crochet items, kitchenware, purses, toys, gift baskets, sweets, handmade items, bleached tees, graphic tees, tumblers, aprons, and so much more! This event will also feature some local favorites including Smoke A Lot Productions with their delicious BBQ, Sweet Pops’ popcorn, and KM Photobooth!

Tuesday, February 7

Romantic Dinner for Two

Casa do Brasil

5 to 9:30 p.m.

Experience a unique and romantic dinner for two and dine unlimited at the only Brazilian Steakhouse in College Station! Enjoy a three course meal including unlimited trips to their salad bar, skewered meat tableside, and a variety of desserts to choose from. They also have reservations open on Tuesday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 28. Reserve your table: opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1004935&restref=1004935&experienceId=139305

Wednesday, February 8

Wine Down Wednesday

Painting with a Twist

7 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a glass of wine, or a beverage of your choice, and an evening of painting with your special someone or a friend at this event where you will be painting a Valentine’s Tree or Candy Hearts. You can pick your canvas upon registration but you will also have the opportunity to upgrade upon arrival. BYOB but wine chillers and refrigerators are available. Register for Valentine’s Tree: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/college-station/event/3270747/ Register for Candy Hearts: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/college-station/event/3270746/

Friday, February 10

Galentine’s Express Day

White Elm Day Spa

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Treat yourself to a spa-day with your girlfriends for Galentine’s Day while enjoying complimentary champagne and chocolate delicacies. Express massages, express facials, and reflexology will all be offered at a rate of $40 for 30 minutes.

Reserve an appointment at 979-446-0308 or Info@WhiteElmDaySpa.com

Friday, February 10

Celery Heart Stamping

Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater

10:30 a.m.

Join other parents and kids after Stroller Strides for a “celer-iously” cute craft to get the little ones ready for Valentine’s Day!

Friday, February 10

Valentine’s Day Social

Lincoln Recreation Center

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ages 55+ are invited to celebrate love with a day of fun and fellowship with activities including a fashion show, entertainment, dancing, light refreshments, door prizes, and more. Admission is free, but registration is required by Feb. 3. Register by calling 979.764.2670 or visiting the Lincoln Recreation Center

Friday, February 10

Four Course Valentine’s Dinner

Brazos - Proper Texas Kitchen

5 to 10 p.m.

Treat your loved one to a four course dinner this Valentine's Day. Celebrate your love with a romantic dinner for two specially prepared just for you by Brazos PTK’s award-winning culinary team. They are also offering this on Saturday, February 11 from 5 - 10 p.m. & Tuesday, February 14 from 5 - 9 p.m. Reserve your table: opentable.com/r/brazos-proper-texas-kitchen-college-station?_ga-ft=1Zs0+J.0.0.0.0.1P3TsCa-1Pr43af.0.0

Saturday, February 11

Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Stroll

Downtown Chappell Hill

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come join in the fun and festivities on Main St. for the Chappell Hill Wine & Chocolate Stroll where you will find numerous locations for a day full of wine tastings, chocolate samplings and other tasty treats pairing with you your choice of wine!

Saturday, February 11

Romantic Cellar Tour

Messina Hof Winery

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Treat your sweetie to Messina Hof for the perfect Valentine's Day! Your date begins with a glass of Texas Sparkling Wine as you stroll around The Estate hearing the history of the winery. After your guide introduces you to growing, fermenting and producing our award-winning wines, you will taste different varieties directly from the tanks and barrels in our romantic, candlelit Cellar Room. And finally, you will finish off the tour with a luscious handmade Papa Paulo Port Chocolate Truffle. Buy tickets: cellarpass.com/events/romantic-cellar-tour-9648

Saturday, February 11

Sweet Valentine with Sweet Baby James

Barnhill Center

7 to 9 p.m.

Spend a romantic evening at The Barnhill Center with the people and music you love. This special event starts with a sweet Valentine Treat and complimentary champagne or coffee in Morriss Hall with music to set an amorous mood. Then you’ll move into Hasskarl Auditorium for a cozy concert by Bill Griese, known as “Sweet Baby James.” Buy tickets: simpletix.com/e/sweet-baby-james-tickets-117976

Saturday, February 11

Golden Hour

Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers

7 to 9 p.m.

At a romantic table for two in the Garrigan Stables Lounge, you and your loved one will be served a delicious steak dinner with all the fixings. You can even purchase roses, dessert and Brookshire Brothers' famous chocolate-covered strawberries for you and your sweetheart to enjoy. They are making Valentine's Day easier than ever. Reserve tickets: eventbrite.com/e/golden-hour-an-exclusive-valentines-day-event-tickets-502717791447?aff=ALLEVENTS

Monday, February 13

Valentine’s Date Night

Chick-fil-A Bryan

5 to 6 p.m., 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. & 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Bryan is getting transformed into your dream Valentine’s dinner destination! Enjoy table side service at reserved tables just for you and that special someone! Your reservation will include table side service, 30-count nuggets in a heart shaped tray, 2 medium fries, 2 medium drinks, your choice of a cookie or brownie, a take-home gift, a rose, and interactive games that can be played throughout your date. Reserve here: eventbrite.com/e/valentines-date-night-tickets-523948272387?aff=ALLEVENTS

Tuesday, February 14

Valentine’s Day Roses

Century Square

4 to 9 p.m.

Wrapped roses will be for sale in Century Square!

Wednesday, February 15

Valentine's Cocktails Beverage Flight

Ronin Farm

5 to 10 p.m.

Join Ronin at the restaurant for Beverage Flight Wednesday! Every Wednesday this Spring they will have a flight of either wine, cocktails, liquor or beer. This week is Valentine's Cocktails and will allow you to try a few different cocktails for a great price, and would make a perfect date night for the holiday. You are able to make reservations here, ronintx.com/reservations but walk-ins are always welcome.

Thursday, February 16

The Shred Your Ex Tour

Shiner Park

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you aren’t feeling particularly in the spirit of Valentine’s Day this year, this event could be for you. Join Slacker University at College Station’s Biggest (Anti) Valentine’s Party where you’re invited to bring a picture of your ex to shred. You must be 18+ to enter and 21+ to drink. Buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-shred-your-ex-tour-cstats-biggest-valentines-party-tickets-508288934887?aff=ALLEVENTS