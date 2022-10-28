America Recycles Day, Recycled Art Contest

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, in partnership with Keep Brazos Beautiful, would like to invite the public to join in a special event for America Recycles Day: the Recycled Art Contest.

America Recycles Day is a national day observing the United State's dedication to recycling nationwide. In that spirit, This event is prompting local artists to create artwork made from any recycled materials. Artists of any age are encouraged to submit their artwork.

Sign up on the Arts Council website to participate and submit your artwork by bringing it to The Arts Council now, through November 12th, by 5 p.m. Artwork will be displayed from November 15 to 19.

Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each age category. Participants and their families are also invited to attend an awards reception at the Arts Council Gallery on Tuesday, November 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

To sign up, or for more information and contest rules, please visit acbv.org/events/arts-council-events/recycled-art-contest

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons. Their purpose was to establish a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and foster a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org.