Area law enforcement agencies join together to host National Night Out

Residents throughout Brazos County, the cities of Bryan and College Station, and Texas A&M University are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide in the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderies to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, work, and visit.

Kickoff Event — August 27, 2022

The public is invited to join law enforcement partners on Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Annenburg Presidential Conference Center (1002 George Bush Drive W, College Station) to kickoff this year's National Night Out. The kickoff is held in preparation for the actual National Night Out event providing residents the opportunity to sign up for their neighborhood block party.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies will be joined by local fire departments and other organizations at the kickoff event.

There will be plenty of fun and interesting activities at this family event including:

FREE admission to the public

Vehicle displays for local first responders

Games for kids

Community resource information

An appearance from Reveille

Food trucks onsite

National Night Out — October 4, 2022

The 2022 National Night Out will be Tuesday, October 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., neighbors throughout the community and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a 'block party' in a Bryan neighborhood should contact Sgt. Chad Hanks with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team. Sergeant Hanks can be reached at 979.209.5300 or hanksc@bryantx.gov. Participants can register their party by emailing Sergeant Hanks or visiting the Bryan Police Department website (www.bryantx.gov/police).

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a 'block party' in a College Station neighborhood should contact Officer Bill Snell with the College Station Police Department's Community Enhancement Unit. Ofc. Snells can be reached at 979.764.2607 or wsnell@cstx.gov. The form to register parties can be found at www.cstx.gov/nno.

Community members interested in organizing and hosting a 'block party' in the County should contact Deputy David Wilcox with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. Dep. Wilcox can be reached at 979.361.4906 or dwilcox@brazoscountytx.gov.

Students on the Texas A&M University campus are invited to a community gathering at the Student Services Building from 6 to 8 p.m., hosted by the University Police Department and the Department of Residence Life.

Information Courtesy of a joint news release by the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas A&M University Police Department