BCS Library to kick off ROaR program on Saturday, Sept. 24

The Bryan + College Station Public Library System, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of College Station, will be kicking off their Go Wild with ROaR program on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library.

The ROaR (Rotary and Reading) program promotes youth literacy in the Brazos Valley. The kickoff event is open to the public and will include animal-themed games, face painting and balloon animals. ﻿

There will be a short program at 10:30 a.m. to recognize the Rotary Club of College Station for their support.

Information Courtesy of the City of Bryan