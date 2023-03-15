Blinn brings the talent and artistry of Chinese acrobatics to the O’Donnell Center on March 25

The Blinn College District will conclude its 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with a show that has been called “incredible,” “breathtaking,” “stunning,” and “quite unbelievable.”

Blinn will bring the incredible talent and ancient artistry of Chinese acrobatics to the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center stage Saturday, March 25, when it hosts the Peking Acrobats featuring the Shanghai Circus. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $35 and available at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice and by calling 979-830-4024.

For the past 32 years, The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics as they perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess in arts such as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics.

The Peking Acrobats have appeared on numerous television shows and specials, including NBC’s “Ring in the New Year” holiday special, Nickelodeon’s “Unfabulous” and “Ellen's Really Big Show” hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. The acrobats set the world record for the Human Chair Stack on Fox’s “Guinness Book Primetime” when they balanced six people atop six chairs without safety nets.

The Peking Acrobats’ new partner, the Shanghai Circus, has been entertaining U.S. audiences of all ages for more than 30 years, including two six-week Broadway engagements. Recognized as being among the best acrobatic shows that introduce young people to the magic of theatre, these acrobats were awarded Best Variety Show in Branson, Mo., due to their continual demonstration of the highest caliber of professional, trained athletes, jugglers, and contortionists.

The March 25 performance will mark the finale of Blinn’s 2022-23 Performing Arts Series, which also included “The Greatest Piano Men,” Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, and “Mike Super Magic & Illusion.” Audiences can look forward to the announcement of the 2023-24 season schedule this summer.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

Courtesy of Blinn College District