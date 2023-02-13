Blinn College invites high school students and their families to visit campus for Preview Day

The Blinn College District invites high school students and their families to attend an upcoming Preview Day at Blinn-Brenham, Blinn-Bryan, or Texas A&M-RELLIS.

Preview Days offer future Buccaneers the opportunity to explore Blinn’s academic and workforce programs, meet current students and faculty, and participate in campus tours guided by Blinn Student Ambassadors.

“Attending a Preview Day event is a great way to dive in to all Blinn has to offer,” Prospective Student Relations Director Elaine Abshire said. “We’ve really streamlined the process by making it easy for students to access the resources they need and connect with the programs they’re most interested in. We also want students to know they can visit more than one campus since they are each unique and feature different programs and facilities. Blinn’s aim is to make it easy for students to achieve their academic goals whether they are interested in entering the workforce or pursuing a bachelor’s degree.”

The Bryan and Brenham Campus Preview Day events begin with an open-house format in which prospective students can learn about the admissions process, financial aid, student life, and other academic resources. In addition, individual departments provide an overview of their program offerings.

Student housing options also are featured and include on-campus residence hall tours in Brenham and a vendor fair with Bryan/College Station area apartment complexes on the Bryan Campus. On-campus housing is only available on the Brenham Campus.

Preview Day at Blinn at Texas A&M-RELLIS begins with an overview of the RELLIS Academic Alliance and Blinn’s Division of Health Sciences, a walking tour of the campus, individual program presentations, and an educational resource fair.

Prospective students interested in touring both the Bryan and Blinn at Texas A&M-RELLIS campuses should book a morning visit to their primary campus of interest and can add on an afternoon tour of the secondary campus.

Blinn will host six Preview Days this spring. For Blinn at Texas A&M-RELLIS, those Preview Days will take place:

Friday, Feb. 17;

and Friday, April 14

On the Bryan Campus, those Preview Days will take place:

Friday, March 24;

and Friday, April 28.

On the Brenham Campus, those Preview Days will take place:

Friday, March 31;

and Friday, April 14.

To view itineraries for each campus or to register for a Preview Day, visit www.blinn.edu/preview-day.

Courtesy of Blinn College