Blinn history instructor’s new book explores how the U.S. Civil War impacted Cherokees in the Indian Territory

Blinn College District history instructor Dr. W Dale Weeks brings the figures from his classroom to life in his new book, “Cherokee Civil Warrior: Chief John Ross and the Struggle for Tribal Sovereignty.” Published by the University of Oklahoma Press, the book delves into the impact of the U.S. Civil War on Native Americans and specifically the Cherokee Nation.

The book focuses on Chief John Ross, the son of a Scottish farmer and mixed-blood Indian mother. Serving in a public capacity for the Cherokee Nation for nearly 50 years, Ross led the tribe’s struggle to fight against multiple white governments seeking land and tribal sovereignty. By focusing on the Native point of view, Weeks’s book expands upon what historians know about John Ross, the Cherokee Nation, its commitment to maintaining its sovereignty, and the Civil War era in Indian Territory.

According to Clarrissa Confer, author of “The Cherokee Nation in the Civil War,” Weeks’s book, “…offers a fresh approach to fathoming the drastic changes in federal Indian policy at the end of the nineteenth century by looking through the lens of Cherokee autonomy.”

“Cherokee Civil Warrior” is available for purchase at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Weeks has taught U.S. and Texas history at Blinn since 2019. He earned his doctorate in U.S. history from Texas A&M University, where he focused on Native American history, African American history, and the history of the Civil War. In addition to teaching, Weeks also has served as a consultant for the television show “Finding Your Roots” and he has helped African American communities in Texarkana and College Station preserve their heritages.

Courtesy of Blinn College District