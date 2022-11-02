Refine your taste of bourbon at Bourbon Conversations on Nov. 10

Get ready for Bourbon Conversations at The Grand Stafford!

Join The Grand Stafford for an evening with TX Somm and special guest Bardstown Bourbon Co. as guests explore and celebrate one of the premier distilleries in America!

The event will take place on Thursday, November 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are limited and are only available to those 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased at at https://bit.ly/GST-Bourbon-07.

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey, and bourbon as well as offering production through a one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. The representative from Bardstown Bourbon Company will walk us through the history and vision of their enterprise while we taste through 3 innovative and collaborative distillery offerings.

After our tasting, we’ll transition to Bourbon Conversations led by our special guest and bourbon connoisseur Porter S. Garner III '79, a Texas A&M Mays Business School Outstanding Alumnus and president and CEO of Texas A&M Former Students Association.

Under his leadership as President and CEO, The Association of Former Students’ total assets have grown from $55 million to $161 million, and the organization has raised over $400 million impacting Texas A&M and Texas Aggies. Porter serves on the board of Baylor Scott & White Hospital – College Station Region and is only one of two individuals to have been honored with a lifetime membership in the Brazos County A&M Club. He and his wife, Lisa, Class of ’91, are Endowed Century Club donors to The Association of Former Students, Eppright Distinguished Donors, and members of the Texas A&M Legacy Society. They have three children: Claire, Class of ’21, Callie, Class of ’23, and Porter IV, Class of ’26.

Along with the tasting, guests will enjoy paired bites from Porter's Dining & Butcher and Basha's Custom Cookies, Classes, and More!

To complement our event, unique, event-only, cocktails will be available at a special price.

Here are the Whiskeys profiled at our event:

Discovery Series #8

Founders Brewing Collaboration KBS

Fusion Series #7

Here are the special cocktails for the event: