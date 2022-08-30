Brazos County District Two Volunteer Fire Department receives Tender 232

District 2 VFD is pleased to announce the arrival of Tender 232 at Station 2 in Edge, TX. Tender 232 is a 3,000-gallon Pearce BX Tanker, sitting on a tandem axle Freightliner chassis. District 2 is now able to arrive on scene with an extra 1,000 gallons of water, as 232’s predecessor was a US Tanker with a 2,000-gallon capacity.

Previously, there was only one 3,000-gallon apparatus in Brazos County; College Station Fire Department’s Tender 735, located at Station 5 on William D. Fitch. Having a 3,000 gallon tender located in the northern part of the county not only provides enhanced fire protection for the citizens of District 2, but also allows us to offer mutual aid to other departments in areas of Brazos County where hydrants are scarce, or non-existent.

District 2 VFD would like to thank Emergency Services District #2 for providing our department with this important resource.