Brazos Reads: Local author Chaselyn Roderick releases third book

At only 18 years old, Texas A&M English freshman Chaselyn Roderick has authored and published three books with a fourth coming soon.

Her love of writing was shown at a young age, starting with her first favorite Goodnight Moon. As a child, Chaselyn says she would write stories for her family and read them aloud. As only a fourth grader, Chaselyn “published” her first book, “Gnome in a New Home,” based on the movie Romeo and Juliet. Her school librarian even placed a copy in the school library for other students to read, which Chaselyn says is what started her dream of becoming an author.

“My mom sent it off to Shutterfly — she edited and illustrated it,” Chaselyn says. “When I saw that I realized I wanted to write my whole life.”

Her inspiration comes from a variety of series she read as a kid including Magic Tree House, Harry Potter and Gone, she says. As she grew older, she realized that she really enjoyed the dystopian style of writing, thus inspiring her to begin her first series, The Genesis Series, with “Activated” at the young age of 11.

“As I've matured, my writing has gotten a little bit darker because I grew up on dystopia and apocalypse, so it's my thing,” Chaselyn says. “The end of world stuff is so much fun because there's no limit, anything can happen.”

Starting out as a writer, Chaselyn says her mother has been a huge influence and helped with her journey serving as her editor and manager.

“She's my best friend, my confidant, my everything,” Chaselyn says. “I will sit at the dining room table with my computer and she'll sit there with a notepad and bounce ideas off each other.”

About The Genesis Series

In the quiet town of Joshua, a secret community exists that 18 year old Tess James knows nothing about until the day a painful sensation erupts in her chest. The first of many signs that her life is changing forever. She is plunged into the secret world of the Munera, a race of power-wielding superhumans, and is instantly faced with enemies she didn’t know she had and a war she never knew existed. The dangers of the Munera Society and their leader, the Salvator, suddenly become a deadly threat to her. An unexpected ally offers to hide her, but his protection is shortlived as she discovers he isn’t at all who he portrays himself to be. As Tess works to unravel the mysteries of her past, her friends and family become snared in the chaos. How much of herself is she willing to lose in her search for answers? And how many people will she be forced to sacrifice before she accepts that some secrets are best left undiscovered. Find out in the first book of the series, Activated.

About the Solution Series

The United States is at war with the entire world, causing the country to have a lack of weaponry and soldiers equipped to help defend the nation against over 200 countries. To help create stronger soldiers, the government decides to create a vaccine, which they call the solution. As they start to give the vaccine to the soldiers, they discover it works incredibly well — the soldiers are faster and stronger — so they decide to make the vaccine contagious and hide it in other vaccines to equip the masses. As it starts to spread and mutate, 99% of the country is now dead or worse — have turned into monsters. The story follows those who are in the remaining 1% who have yet to be infected. How will they navigate this mutated world and will they survive? Check out 99% Down and 01% Falling to find out.