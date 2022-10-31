Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History to launch Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection on Nov. 18

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History proudly announces the opening of its exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, on display from November 18 to April 29.This exclusive in-house exhibit showcases the fascinating natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives, and their special bond with humans.

On Friday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m., the public is invited to a free opening event with a captivating presentation by Dr. Angela Perri, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology, Texas A&M University. A reception featuring wine, appetizers, live music, and gallery viewing will follow.

As the first domesticated animal, dogs have lived with humans throughout all of recorded history, hunting by their side, and guarding their fields and families. Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection examines the natural history of dogs, their transformation over time, and the close relationship they have with humans both as companions and work partners. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the many different roles dogs play in the service industry, in military & police operations, and in search and rescue missions.

Enjoy beautiful specimens of wolves, coyotes, jackals, and foxes, stunning photographs, cultural artifacts, and interactive displays from the TAMU Visual Arts Program, the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections, the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Cushing Memorial Library, the Baylor University Mayborn Museum Complex, and private lenders.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is committed to promoting science, and cultural and natural history with the integration of art in exhibits and educational programs. This exhibit was made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the from the City of College Station & the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. BVMNH is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5p.m. Admission fees: adults $5; seniors/ students/ children $4; children 3 and under are free. For more information call 979-776-2195. Come enjoy the opening of this entertaining family-friendly exhibit at BVMNH on Friday, November 18, 6:30 p.m. Visit brazosvalleymuseum.org for more information.