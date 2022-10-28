Bryan College Station wiener dog to race at Houston Texans Weiner Dog Races

One of our community's very own will participate in the Houston Texans Wiener Dog Races on Sunday, October 30 at NRG Stadium. The halftime show of the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans game will feature two races of five and a final Championship race to crown the winner. The race features 10 wiener dogs from around the state of Texas including Remy LeUnes of Bryan College Station.
Remy was rescued six-and-a-half years ago by pet parents Judy and Arnold LeUnes. He is 12.5, but is very fit. Remy will be cheered on by owner Judy and her granddaughter Ashlyn Cryer.
The 2022 Houston Texans Wiener Dog Races competitors include:
- Bonnica Acosta-Schmeisser and Sally
- Caroline Frank and Ham
- Chino Nguyen and Maui
- Elizabeth Guzman and Dash
- Farah Poc and Tuki
- Joana Moreno and Chewie
- Judy LeUnes and Remy
- Kimberly Sutton and Bug
- Mark Wangrin and Bo
- Robyn Jackson and Han Solo