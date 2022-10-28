Bryan College Station wiener dog to race at Houston Texans Weiner Dog Races

One of our community's very own will participate in the Houston Texans Wiener Dog Races on Sunday, October 30 at NRG Stadium. The halftime show of the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans game will feature two races of five and a final Championship race to crown the winner. The race features 10 wiener dogs from around the state of Texas including Remy LeUnes of Bryan College Station.

Remy was rescued six-and-a-half years ago by pet parents Judy and Arnold LeUnes. He is 12.5, but is very fit. Remy will be cheered on by owner Judy and her granddaughter Ashlyn Cryer.

The 2022 Houston Texans Wiener Dog Races competitors include: