Aggieland Outfitters announces groundbreaking of new location

The groundbreaking of Aggieland Outfitters' new George Bush Drive location is located at 100/200 Fairview Drive, College Station, Texas, 77840 and is taking place on Monday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The community is invited to celebrate at this groundbreaking event.

Join Aggieland Outfitters afterwards for light refreshments at the store's current George Bush Drive location, located at 208 George Bush Drive, College Station Texas, 77840.

For more information and a schedule of the weekly in-store events, follow the store on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/1VsrOX6uT

