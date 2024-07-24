Preleasing for The Lumin, a premier office address in Bryan-College Station

× Expand Courtesy of Lake Walk & William Cole Companies

William Cole Companies is excited to announce pre-leasing opportunities for The Lumin – a first-class office experience in Lake Walk. Currently in the final stages of design by Nelsen Partners, The Lumin will feature over 90,000 sf of Class A+ office space on five levels, covered parking, expansive views, and on-site fitness and conferencing capabilities alongside an additional 8,000 sf of restaurant and retail spaces, all on a waterfront location in the heart of Lake Walk.

“Employees are demanding exceptional spaces in order to return to the office, and best-in-class employers are embracing modern design in order to attract the talent necessary to compete," says Spencer Clements, President and Founder of William Cole Companies. "The world is taking note of the incredible momentum at Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus and the strong pro-business policies of Texas, Bryan and College Station. The Lumin will be our region's premiere office address and home to the companies and people that will shape our community for years to come. We are excited to add The Lumin to The Stella Hotel, Lake Walk and other meaningful places that we have had the privilege of creating for the benefit of our hometown."

The Lumin will be in good company alongside industry leaders such as FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Capital Farm Credit, BlueForge Alliance, and The Stella, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel. Designed to engage and inspire, Lake Walk is growing and evolving – just like the remarkable community it is a part of. Future employees at The Lumin will find themselves steps away from Lake Walk's lively collection of restaurants, shops, and curated experiences.

"We have worked diligently to grow Lake Walk into the region's hub of innovation, technology, hospitality, design and good experiences," says Justin Shulse, Principal and VP Development for William Cole Companies. "Surrounded by Texas A&M on three sides, adjacent to the acclaimed Traditions Club and Community and halfway between Texas A&M's flagship campus and the RELLIS Innovation and Technology Campus, Lake Walk is designed with community in mind. The Lumin adds that needed element of available office space for lease, allowing more best-in-class companies to call Lake Walk home and positively impact our region and the world."

Preleasing for The Lumin is open and being led by the global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. Please contact Carrie Halbrooks at carrie.halbrooks@cushwake.com to learn more about The Lumin or other leasing and ownership opportunities at Lake Walk. Additional information on The Lumin at Lake Walk can be found at https://www.theluminatlakewalk.com/

