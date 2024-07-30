Arts Council of the Brazos Valley Announces New Chief Executive Officer

COLLEGE STATION, TX (July 2024)– The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley announces Ms. Leslie Bowlin as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 26, 2024.

For the last ten years, Leslie has served as the Executive Director of The Houston Maritime Center & Museum. Her extensive background includes public relations, investing, and business operations, as well as chairing many high-profile and successful charity events with The Houston Symphony, The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, Hospice at Texas Medical Center, and the UT Health Science Center. She has also served on several non-profit boards including The Fay School, Northwood University, the Houston Grand Opera, and UT Health PARTNERS.

Educated at the Universite de Paris-Sorbonne, Leslie has traveled extensively, lived abroad, and brings a keen interest in multi-cultural inclusion in the arts. At the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, she will lead development and community engagement efforts as well as manage daily operations with the small, dedicated staff and a cadre of tireless volunteers who are thrilled to welcome her aboard.

Leslie’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for promoting community-based arts programs, will help to further advance the mission of The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, which has served as the leading advocate for arts and culture in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties providing innovative and impactful artistic opportunities for both residents and visitors for 54 years.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For questions, comments, or concerns please contact the Arts Council at info@acbv.org.

Courtesy of Arts Council