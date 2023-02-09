Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation announces 2023 grant recipients

The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation recently approved $88,000 in grants to be given to highly deserving nonprofit organizations and educational foundations that help foster stronger communities and families across the state of Texas.

For more than 100 years, Brookshire Brothers has made charitable contributions to aid in the fight against food insecurity and in support of programs and initiatives focused on education, health and wellbeing. In addition to regular donations made by the corporation, the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation furthers the company’s mission by assisting additional agencies on a larger scale each year. Funded by Brookshire Brothers’ generous vendor partners, the charitable foundation has given away more than a million dollars over the past two decades.

Thirty-three nonprofit organizations, located in Lufkin, College Station, Burkeville, Dublin, Jasper, Jacksonville, Colmesneil, Bon Wier, Woodville, Newton, Bryan, Caldwell, Nacogdoches, Whitney, Cleveland, Vidor and Zavalla, as well as three educational foundations in Lufkin and College Station, received grants this year.

“The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation applauds these foot soldiers in our communities. They are the ones doing the hard and necessary work in our towns, said Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation Board Chairman Sally Alvis. “Whether it's feeding the homeless, stocking a food pantry, driving cancer patients to treatment or providing safe spaces for children to learn and grow, they are serving people well. Our board of directors is truly inspired by everything they are able to accomplish. We are honored to provide some resources that will help them further the good they do."

Those receiving grants this year include:

Alcohol and Drug Abuse of Deep East Texas

Angelina College Foundation

Angelina County Second Helpings

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (Bryan/Caldwell)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas

Burkeville Food Share (Burkeville)

College Station ISD Education Foundation

Concerned Black Men of Lufkin

Dublin Goodfellows (Dublin)

East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope

Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo

Gateway Community Partners (Lufkin/Jacksonville)

Harvest Compassion Center (Jasper)

Heavenly Blessings Food Pantry (Colmesneil)

Hughes Center Outreach (Bon Wier)

Junior Achievement of East Texas

Junior League of Lufkin

Lufkin ISD Education Foundation

Keniesha R Beatty Memorial Community Development and Empowerment Center (Woodville)

Newton Food Share (Newton)

Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministries

Solid Foundation Association (Nacogdoches)

The Joseph House

The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance (Whitney)

The Men's Fieldhouse

The Mosaic Center

The Salvation Army of Lufkin

Transformation Pathway (Dublin)

Trinity River Food Bank (Cleveland)

United Christian Care Center of Vidor, Texas

Volunteer Services Council for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center

Women’s Shelter of East Texas

Zavalla Food Pantry (Zavalla)

About Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation

The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that was established to fund specific projects that align with Brookshire Brothers’ core values. The foundation has given more than a million dollars to a variety of nonprofit organizations over the past two decades, thanks to the generous support of Brookshire Brothers’ vendor partners who participate in charitable golf tournaments each year.

About Brookshire Brothers

Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin, Texas. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates nearly 120 locations that stretch west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Though its focus remains on traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations, coffee shops and event venues. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in its stores and is known for its good people who sell good food and do good deeds in the communities they serve. Learn more at brookshirebrothers.com/.

Information Courtesy of Brookshire Brothers