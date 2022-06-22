Bryan Rotary 10 hosts 2022 Business Performance Awards

1 of 14
The Bryan Rotary 10 club hosted the 29th annual Business Performance Awards luncheon on Wednesday, June 22 at the Hilton College Station to recognize outstanding small businesses in Brazos County.
The lunch welcomed Blake Robertson, co-founder of Karbach Brewing Company, as the keynote speaker, while Mike Wright, Vice President and General Manager at WAAY31 served as MC for the event.
Applicants for the awards can be self-nominated or nominated by community members and upon nomination applicants must be evaluated by an economist at Texas A&M's Mays Business School to calculate the percentage of increase of sales growth. According to contest rules, businesses must "an independent, privately-held corporation, proprietorship or partnership that has been in business at least five years. The business headquarters must be located in Brazos County, have has sales of more than $50,000 but less than $25 million in fiscal 2021, and show a five-year sales history with an increase from 2019-2021."
Additionally, the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Launch Award and the Bryan Rotary/Anco Insurance Award for Lifetime Business Achievement Award are presented.
Below are a list of the 2022 winners:
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 1: Dudley
Principals: Anna Dudley, PE; Drew Dudley, PE, SE; Rick Robertson, PE; Travis Connaway, PE; G. Taylor Stinson, PE
Product/Service: Professional Engineering
Founding Year: 2017
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 271.37%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 2: Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage
Principals: Barry Moore, CCIM, SIOR; Seth McKinney, CCIM; Greg Jasper, CCIM; Jasen Coots; Matt Johnson
Product/Service: Commercial Real Estate
Founding Year: 2015
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 191.07%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 3: Blackrock Builders
Principals: Thomas Park; Brian McDonald
Product/Service: Residential Construction
Founding Year: 2015
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 173.03%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 4: Deitz Consulting LLC
Principals: Phyllis Deitz; Greg Deitz
Product/Service: Bookkeeping, Payroll, and Business Consulting
Founding Year: 2009
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 133.37%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 5: FrogSlayer, LLC
Principals: Ross Morel
Product/Service: Custom Software Development
Founding Year: 2005
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 126.53%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 6: SmartCompliance, Inc.
Principals: James Benham; Sebastian Costa; Jim Benham
Product/Service: Insurance Compliance Software and Services
Founding Year: 2010
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 126.18%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 7: Swan Stonarts, LTD
Principals: Jayakumar Muthusami
Product/Service: Architectural Services
Founding Year: 1994
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 112.96%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 8: Arrow S Pest Control
Principals: Trevor Santana; Jenna Santana
Product/Service: Pest Control
Founding Year: 2016
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 105.12%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 9: Aggieland Roofing / C R Systems, Inc.
Principals: Rayne Knight; Raul Arellano
Product/Service: Commercial and Residential Roofing
Founding Year: 1996
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 92.34%
Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 10: Ridgewood Custom Homes
Principals: Thomas Pack; Tara Pack
Product/Service: Custom Home Builder
Founding Year: 2013
Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 76.71%
Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Launch Award: Alula Learning
Principals: Jeff McDougall
Product/Service: Learning Software
Founding Year: 2018
Bryan Rotary/Anco Insurance Award for Lifetime Business Achievement Award: West Webb Allbritton & Gentry
Principals: Gaines West; Kelvin Adams; Steve Allbritton; Mike Gentry
Product/Service: Law Firm
Founding Year: 1982