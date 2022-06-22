Bryan Rotary 10 hosts 2022 Business Performance Awards

× 1 of 14 Expand × 2 of 14 Expand × 3 of 14 Expand × 4 of 14 Expand × 5 of 14 Expand × 6 of 14 Expand × 7 of 14 Expand × 8 of 14 Expand × 9 of 14 Expand × 10 of 14 Expand × 11 of 14 Expand × 12 of 14 Expand × 13 of 14 Expand × 14 of 14 Expand Prev Next

The Bryan Rotary 10 club hosted the 29th annual Business Performance Awards luncheon on Wednesday, June 22 at the Hilton College Station to recognize outstanding small businesses in Brazos County.

The lunch welcomed Blake Robertson, co-founder of Karbach Brewing Company, as the keynote speaker, while Mike Wright, Vice President and General Manager at WAAY31 served as MC for the event.

Applicants for the awards can be self-nominated or nominated by community members and upon nomination applicants must be evaluated by an economist at Texas A&M's Mays Business School to calculate the percentage of increase of sales growth. According to contest rules, businesses must "an independent, privately-held corporation, proprietorship or partnership that has been in business at least five years. The business headquarters must be located in Brazos County, have has sales of more than $50,000 but less than $25 million in fiscal 2021, and show a five-year sales history with an increase from 2019-2021."

Additionally, the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Launch Award and the Bryan Rotary/Anco Insurance Award for Lifetime Business Achievement Award are presented.

Below are a list of the 2022 winners:

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 1: Dudley

Principals: Anna Dudley, PE; Drew Dudley, PE, SE; Rick Robertson, PE; Travis Connaway, PE; G. Taylor Stinson, PE

Product/Service: Professional Engineering

Founding Year: 2017

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 271.37%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 2: Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage

Principals: Barry Moore, CCIM, SIOR; Seth McKinney, CCIM; Greg Jasper, CCIM; Jasen Coots; Matt Johnson

Product/Service: Commercial Real Estate

Founding Year: 2015

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 191.07%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 3: Blackrock Builders

Principals: Thomas Park; Brian McDonald

Product/Service: Residential Construction

Founding Year: 2015

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 173.03%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 4: Deitz Consulting LLC

Principals: Phyllis Deitz; Greg Deitz

Product/Service: Bookkeeping, Payroll, and Business Consulting

Founding Year: 2009

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 133.37%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 5: FrogSlayer, LLC

Principals: Ross Morel

Product/Service: Custom Software Development

Founding Year: 2005

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 126.53%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 6: SmartCompliance, Inc.

Principals: James Benham; Sebastian Costa; Jim Benham

Product/Service: Insurance Compliance Software and Services

Founding Year: 2010

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 126.18%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 7: Swan Stonarts, LTD

Principals: Jayakumar Muthusami

Product/Service: Architectural Services

Founding Year: 1994

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 112.96%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 8: Arrow S Pest Control

Principals: Trevor Santana; Jenna Santana

Product/Service: Pest Control

Founding Year: 2016

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 105.12%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 9: Aggieland Roofing / C R Systems, Inc.

Principals: Rayne Knight; Raul Arellano

Product/Service: Commercial and Residential Roofing

Founding Year: 1996

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 92.34%

Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards No. 10: Ridgewood Custom Homes

Principals: Thomas Pack; Tara Pack

Product/Service: Custom Home Builder

Founding Year: 2013

Sales Growth from 2019 to 2021: 76.71%

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Launch Award: Alula Learning

Principals: Jeff McDougall

Product/Service: Learning Software

Founding Year: 2018

Bryan Rotary/Anco Insurance Award for Lifetime Business Achievement Award: West Webb Allbritton & Gentry

Principals: Gaines West; Kelvin Adams; Steve Allbritton; Mike Gentry

Product/Service: Law Firm

Founding Year: 1982